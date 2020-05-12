First teaser trailer of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ with Laverne Cox and Victoria Justice





Any compliment that we devote ourselves to the great Susan Abigail Tomalin better known as Susan Sarandon (the surname adopted by her first husband, the actor Chris Sarandon, with whom he was married between 1967 and 1979), we go short against one of the actresses most brilliant and talented that has given Hollywood. When it got into the skin of Janet Weiss ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ it was already a growing star, thanks, above all, in their roles in ‘First page’ (Billy Wilder, 1974), along with the unforgettable duo Jack Lemmon-Walter Matthau, and ‘The carnival of the eagles’ (George Roy Hill, 1975), with Robert Redford. From there, it’s non-stop: among the most remembered titles from the past century, we find ‘Atlantic City’ (Louis Malle, 1980), his first nomination to the Oscar; ‘The craving’ (Tony Scott, 1983); ‘The witches of Eastwick’ (George Miller, 1987); ‘The buffaloes of Durham’ (Ron Shelton, 1988), where she met her partner Tim Robbins; ‘Thelma & Louise’ (Ridley Scott, 1991), second nomination; ‘The oil of life’ (George Miller, 1992), third application; ‘The client’ (Joel Schumacher, 1994), fourth attempt; ‘Little women’ (Gillian Armstrong, 1994); and ‘Death penalty’ (1995), directed by Robbins, and that, finally, you are rewarded with the prize of the Academy. In the following twenty years, he has continued to shine in ‘When the sun goes down’ (Robert Benton, 1998), ‘Stepmom’ (Chris Columbus, 1998), ‘Down the curtain’ (Tim Robbins, 1999), ‘In the valley of Elah’ (Paul Haggis, 2007) or ‘The Atlas of the Clouds’ (Tom Tykwer, Lana & Lilly Wachowski, 2012) and in a cameo appearance memorable in the television ‘Friends’. Separated (not divorced, since it never passed the altar) Robbins in 2009, is an activist convinced (works with the NGO Heifer International for more than ten years and is a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF). In brief we will ‘Mothers and Daughters’Paul Duddridge and Nigel Levy, which opens may 6 in the U.S., but that does not yet have international distribution confirmed; ‘Spark’, animation film by Aaron Woodley which will voice one of the characters; and, above all, ‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’the salto international Xavier Dolan will premiere in 2017 and where shared poster with a cast of bells: Kit Harington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates, Nicholas Hoult, Taylor Kitsch, Thandie Newton, Michael Gambon and singer Adele.

Susan Sarandon in eCartelera