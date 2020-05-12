First look at the crossover of ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Katy Keene’, the spin-off with Lucy Hale

The next February will arrive ‘Katy Keene’, the series teen musical set in the same universe that ‘Riverdale’, and will try to replicate its success. Here you can see its first trailer.

The new fiction is starring Lucy Hale (‘Pretty Little Liars’), and now it has been confirmed that we will be able to see the world of Katy Keene in ‘Riverdale’ in a chapter crossover the February 5, a day before the premiere of the spin-off.

The creator of the two series, Roberto Aguirre, has released the first look of Veronica (Camila Mendes) making a trip back to his old life in New York, where it will be with her friend Katy.

“The news has come out! Veronica goes to New York and ‘Kate Keene’ comes in ‘Riverdale’! Very excited for our first crossover of the ‘Archiverso‘!”.

