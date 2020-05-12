first image of Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa in the adaptation of the video game

Those who know me, already know that, albeit fully aware of its shortcomings, I declare myself as great defender of the saga ‘Resident Evil’ captained by Paul W. S. Anderson —he even dedicated a love letter in these parts—. It is for this reason —and because the british conduct in 1997, the brutal ‘Horizon final’— that I can not contain my curiosity by his new adaptation of the video game to the big screen: ‘Monster Hunter’.

After sharing a few photos from the shooting of his approach to the popular franchise RPGs Capcom, Anderson has made public through the medium of IGN the first official image of the film that, according to the director, capture *”the beauty of the costumes and scenery of the series ‘Monster Hunter’. Juzgadla for yourselves.

In the image that presides over these lines, well seen Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa characterized —and armed— as dictated by the canons of ‘Monster Hunter’, you are appreciated the sand dunes of the Atalantis of south Africachosen as a location shoot by the resemblance which Anderson, a fan stated of the game, located with the area dummy Wildspire Waste.

So has spoken to the filmmaker about the variety of locations in which will the adventure of Jovovich and Jaa.

“We will also go to scenarios much more rocky, we will leave the desert and we will get more rocky. There is a piece of film that is located under ground, in caves, terrifying. There is a part more exuberant that reflects the type of look more lush and own a jungle of the world ‘Monster Hunter’. And after the climax of the film is set around a piece of Ancient Civilization, referenced a lot in the games of ‘Monster Hunter’. There is the idea that there was an Ancient Civilization that existed in the depths and that, while you play videogames, sometimes you go through their ruins, of an advanced civilization that brought itself to destruction. And one of those sets of ruins gives us a great backdrop to the final act of the film. So that is the landscape is very varied. I mean, you’re not going to have as many landscapes as you would see if pasases fifty hours playing ‘Monster Hunter World’, but I think that for a two-hour movie, you’re going to go to a mind-blowing journey with a section on visual incredible.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro6r15wzp2o(/embed)

To the pot soon, you can’t judge a project only by an image, so that’ll have to wait to see something of material in motion —and with any creature gigantic by means to be possible—. For the moment, we leave you with the synopsis official the film, which should be released along 2019.