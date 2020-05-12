Evangeline Lilly’s had a hard on “Lost”

[email protected]

Argentina.— Evangeline Lilly opened up the trunk of the memories and shared that, perhaps, has been his worst experience on the set of Lost, the series that changed the way of telling stories on tv and launched into stardom.

There, Lilly played Kate Austen since 2004 to 2010. As told recently in an interview, one bad moment occurred while you were filming the third season.

“In the third season, I had a bad experience on the set, basically because I boxed to do a scene partially nude. I felt I had no choice in the matter,” she recalls in an interview granted to the podcast, The Lost Boys.

“I was mortified and was shaking when it ended. She shed tears. And I had to keep doing a scene very strong,” he recalls.

A year later there would be a similar experience. “In the fourth season, came another scene in which Kate was desvistiendo. I fought very hard to have that scene under my control, but I couldn’t control it again. Then I said: ‘This is all. You can write whatever you want, I will not do it. Never more I will take the clothes in this programme’. And I didn’t do it,” he says.