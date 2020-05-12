Evangeline Lilly, the new hero of Marvel

New York, United States

Evangeline Lilly spent six years of his life to playing Kate Austen in the famous tv series Lost. When he was finished, his plan was to leave the action.

“I kept saying, ‘I’m going to check out’ every time he completed a job of action, and said seriously,” said the canadian actress.

“I retired after Real Steel (2011), a wonderful experience; I worked with Hugh (Jackman) and I thought that was good enough for me. I went and had a baby. I refugié in Hawaii and I wrote a book (the children’s book The Squickerwonkers). I had a quiet life for some years”, he recalled.

After Peter Jackson called him. “Got any way to communicate with me through the father of my baby, not through my agent, because no one in Hollywood could find me,” said Lilly.

“He said he wanted me to play an elf in The Hobbit, my favorite book when I was 12 or 13 years. I spent a good part of my adolescence fantasizing about being an elf in the forest. So that was what brought me back,” he added.

“Real Steel and The Hobbit helped me to realize that being an actress didn’t have to be painful or difficult; at times it could even be fun. So when the directors of Marvel told me that they were interested in acting for them in The man-ant (2015), I thought: ‘Well, it sounds fun and, if something in this medium can be fun, then I’m interested in’”.

Production. The actress 38-year-old promoting his new movie The man ant and the Wasp, sequel to the successful man-ant (2015). The first film was a good experience, said Lilly, and she believed with all her heart to Paul Rudd man ant) when I said that to him was of the utmost importance that, in the sequel, Wasp outside a counterpoise to absolute respect of the protagonist. The man ant and the Wasp, will premiere in the cinemas of Honduras this Thursday, July 5.

“Sometimes I feel guilty because I felt that the first film of The man ant it was him, but the second film, in any way, it was almost entirely Wasp. I know Paul, and I know that he will never feel envy for that, more good will be happy, but everyone in the film are very excited that there is another woman in the Marvel Universe and that is the superheroine main in the movie. I am very excited to see how she and The man ant’s work together”, he added.

The man ant won over the audience with his tone playful.

The action scenes were stunning, the comedy caused the laughter to be expected, and moments of serious created a connection with the audience.

The original film tells the story of the mediocre criminal Scott Lang, who became a man more right after you put on the costume of The man ant, who transformed him into a superhero’s small but powerful. In terms of Hope (Lilly), appears in a sequence after the credits that showed Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) showing the prototype of the uniform of the Wasp to his daughter, to which she replies “it was time”.

In The male ant and the Wasp, the public will know Janet van Dyne, the mother of Hope, disappeared from a long time ago and embodied by Michelle Pfeiffer. Hank sends to Scott and Hope to a new mission that confronts them with villains as Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), but the two heroes have been distanced then it didn’t work out their romance. “Things are not going well between them and that is fun because we can watch how to fall in love again,” concluded Lilly.