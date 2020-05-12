Evangeline Lilly is laughing at the male actors who complain about their costumes of superheroes

The canadian actress Evangeline Lilly is in full promotion of her upcoming movie, ‘Ant-Man and Wasp’, and in one of the interviews he has given, in this case for the middle BackstageOL, it was asked why it was the best thing and the worst thing of dressing up as a superheroine had no doubt in answering: “The worst part of wearing the costume is that I have to ask for help when what I am wearing, and I am a very independent person and I don’t like having to depend on others. But I love my suit. My suit is powerful and very business. It is modern, strong, sexy and makes me feel like a superheroine”. After this comment, the journalist told her that her fellow actor Paul Rudd had commented how uncomfortable he felt with the suit, and Evangeline was clear on the why was this: “I’ve been listening to for years to superheroes boys of Marvel complaining about their costumes. And when I got mine and I started working with him, I thought: ‘Well, is not so bad’. Do I have the costume more comfortable in the MCU, or…” he continued as he lifted the heel of his shoe in the direction of the camera, “…men have not had the experience of having to feel uncomfortable by the fact you look good?”

And is that complaints of Rudd are not the first actors talking about the discomfort experienced while wearing his suit. According to Entertaiment Weekly, in previous years, Paul Bettany called “painful at times” to your outfit Vision, Tom Holland stated that his suit Spidey was “not the best” but recalled “the long list of actors who would love to be in that outfit”, Chadwick Boseman recalled the heat which he suffers in his outfit of Black Panther, and Chris Evans commented that their costumes for the captain, “have never been comfortable”.

“They do not cease to say, ‘What is this? This sucks. Why are we … why? Why do I have to go through this?’ While a woman says ‘I don’t know’. This is something normal. Use high heels to work. I am uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. Just disconnecting”. Making clear the sacrifices of those who have to spend many actresses in their job or to look good and we have always led in silence.

On the other hand, when asked what she thought of that it was the first superheroine of Marvel that bear his name in the title of the movieLilly answered: “I’ve asked myself, ‘are We making a mountain out of a grain of sand?’ because, of course, there are superheroes female amazing in the MCU that came before me, but their names simply were not in the title. And yet, I think that when I ask the question and I think that this is the twentieth film from Marvel and it is the first film with a superhero women in the title, then reformulo the question in a way that I say: no, this is really a big problem and it is a matter of time.”.

Hope van Dyne will become The Wasp

After you have appeared for the first time in Ant-Man, the previous film starring Paul Rudd, it will be in this sequel when the actress becomes definitely all in all a superheroinea character that is key in the adventures of many Marvel comics. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ will be released next July 4, and will be directed by Peyton Reed, in addition to complete the cast with actors like Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Peña, Laurence Fishburne and Walton Goggins.