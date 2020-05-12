Evangeline Lilly asks for forgiveness for his “insensitive” and “arrogant” comments about the coronavirus

MADRID, 27 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

Evangeline Lilly became the center of criticism when, last march 16, he made a controversial comment on the crisis of the coronavirus. The actress acknowledged on Instagram that he was not complying with the quarantine and that continued with their daily lives. Now the interpreter has been corrected in a new publication.

The protagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp began his message by ensuring that he was already confined to his home with his family since last march 18. “I want to offer my sincere apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous posting to the suffering and the real fear that has invaded the world by the COVID-19”, he said, next to a picture of your family playing Monopoly.

“Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is coming together to find a way to stop this threat real, and my silence has proved to be a derogatory message, arrogant and cryptic,” he admitted.

The artist wanted to apologize to all those affected by the pandemic. “I never wanted to do harm,” explained. Lilly argued that, with its controversial message, I was trying to convey tranquility amidst the hysteria. “I realize now that I was projecting my own fears in a traumatic situation and frightening,” he acknowledged.

The star of Lost it was also agreed that the health personnel as well as their community, “small businesses and families that are living day to day”, and made it clear that I was being responsible. Also revealed that she was worried about the political and economic consequences of the pandemic, but at the same time he felt moved by “the beauty and the humanity that I see in so many people.”

“When I was dealing with my own fears about social distancing, a wise person said to me, ‘do it for love, not by fear’ and helped me to realize my role in all of this,” he added.