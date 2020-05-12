Evan Spiegel-Miranda Kerr: the love story “techie-chic” of the moment

The construction of icons, youth cultural is changing. The point of seduction, which makes 30 or 40 years ago was represented in the transgression, and the challenge of the rock stars, or the faces and perfect bodies of the actors in our early twenties Hollywood of the 90’s, today it mutated to garages, screens, algorithms, and ostentation.
Hollywood was until a few years ago the capital of the fame world, the place that hosted most of the models to follow. However, the flashes are moved toward northern Californiaor , more precisely, to Silicon Valley, the land of the new icons of the youth.
The geeksalso called geeks, who achieved success with their ventures, personal, are the new stars of the time.
In that scenario, there is a new member who promises to break many barriers and debatirle the “throne” of stardom is nothing less than Mark Zuckerberg. It is Evan Spiegelthe brains of the app Snapchat, who turned just 25 years old in the youngest person to exceed 1,000 million dollars of revenue and in recent months added a new conquest unattainable for most: the love of the former Victoria’s Secret angel Miranda Kerr.
The couple confirmed their romance a few months ago, and is already consolidated as one of the most renowned of the industry. The story of the rich boy who conquered a heavenly model australian did more than feed the tabloids and justify even more their status of icons of the culture millennial.
Spiegel has already won the label of “pretty boy” of Silicon Valley. The computer of 25 years, the son of two lawyers rich and with a look worthy of a million “likes” on Instagram, only needed to find success in your profession to become a reference.
It is perhaps the last member of a new generation of geniuses of the technology. Unlike, which at the time were Bill Gates or Steve Jobs, the new rich of the environment no longer claim for their professional achievements and their contribution to humanity, but which occupy a large part of his life in the ostentation of his power.
Spiegel built his fortune in the past few years, thanks to the success of the application Snapchat, a messaging system, photo and video, in which each file sent is autoelimina in a matter of seconds. As well earned a gain of 1,500 million dollars with only 25 years old and cemented their own name within the demanding world “techie”.
The romance was made public in July by a british newspaper
All in all, the way of Spiegel to fame was paved from the beginning and was not too marked by the sacrifice. He led a life of rich from birth and never hesitate to keep the vagaries common to your area.
The son of one of the leaders of the powerful law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson, found the benefits of the power from the boy.
In fourth grade of primary school, Spiegel suffered “bullying” on the part of colleagues of the college. That stopped once his father intervened in the conflict. Then, at 18 yearshe wrote a letter to his father in calling him a BMW car 550i $ 75,000, some $ 2,000 of monthly support and another two thousand as a reserve for an emergency. The father did not heed the request, but yes did the mother. A little less than a week later, Spiegel had already been fined for excess of speed.
Unlike most of the successful guild, Spiegel is not stressed as much for their ability with programming, but by his skill in social relationships. Always knew with whom and when to meet at the right time to build your empire. From young I used to organize parties up to 300 people in the house of their fathers, and all who know him defined him as someone very close and “no problems with the excesses”.
Perhaps the main setback of his young career occurred in 2012, when us weekly revealed mails from the young entrepreneur from his student days, in which that Spiegel treated women primarily as sexual objects.
Paradoxically, sex also was the one who, in a certain way, drove him to fame: a chat with his then-best friend Reggie Brown about the so-called “Sexting“(texting about sex) was the one that gave rise to the idea of Snapchat: send photos and videos that then is not record of any. Years later, Brown was out of business and sued Spiegel and his new partner, Bobby Murphy, for not being paid the percentage of the company that he considered appropriate. In synthesis, a story of alleged betrayal among friendssimilar to Zuckerberg and Facebook.
Miranda Kerr got her beauty will cover any type of public story about his life. Even after marriage and having a child with the actor Orlando Bloomthe model managed to keep in absolute privacy your privacy.
Born into a typical family in rural australian and a fan of horseback riding and motocross racing, he started his career in modeling with 13 years and since then did not stop.
In 2007 and with 24 years conceived his great achievements in the modeling, when she became the new star of Victoria’s Secret, nothing less than to replace Giselle Bundchen. In just one year, his fortune grew by $ 3.8 million and was placed in the Top Ten of the models richest on the planet, according to Forbes.
Unlike his current partner, their only scandal was as a supporting actress: in 2010, Kerr appeared in newspapers around the world due to a banker from Sydney called David Kiely it was “escrachado” in his office watching photos of her nakedwhile a team-mate gave an interview to the Television. The model itself had to come to light to support the employee to a course dismissal: “I was told that there is a petition to save his job, and I would like to sign it,” he said. That incident occurred that searches your name on Google will be multiplied a 100%.
The romance between the two came out of nowhere. While she had been two years separated from Bloom, Spiegel appeared on the scene as one of the single most sought-after.
The link was made public in Julywhen the Daily Mail published a tweet with photos of both of them walking hand in hand and with a bouquet of flowers for The Angels.
The own Spiegel seemed to have taken a liking to the work of his new partner. The magazine L’uomo Vogue Italy what was on the cover of October under the title “Connecting minds”.
For the moment, the relationship is in its first few months, but it is estimated that throughout 2016, will be consolidated as the great candidate to become the partner “geekie & chic” of the year.