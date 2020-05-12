Elle Fanning is inspired by Angelina Jolie

Los Angeles, United States.

Elle Fanning is Angelina Jolie “inspirational”.

The actress of 21 years gets together with Angelina in the movie Maleficent: mistress of evil, has said that now that she’s older, she and her partner actress can talk about “anything”.

Elle explained: “I Am older, and the things that we can talk about now are different. I feel that I can ask him anything, and what I have done!

“See it is very inspiring. As a person she has a great strength in their convictions. Really defend what he feels is right, and protect him at all costs. Really what I have seen: its care and protection instincts. It is so beautiful”. And the feeling is definitely mutual, as Angelina (of 44 years) says that “you will always feel close” to Elle.

In a joint interview with People magazine, he said: “The first time I saw it I was 14 years old and ran up and gave me the biggest hug. Elle was the sweetest. Nothing about me bullied her. I will always be close to Elle. I know that it has a great strength”.

Elle also shares scenes with Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays a central role. “She is the best! Are two women iconic playing two iconic characters. I felt like a fan watching the interaction between them. The power they radiate these women, but also the fun that Angelina and Michelle are on the set was inspiring.”