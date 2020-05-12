Elle Fanning is inspired by Angelina Jolie

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


Los Angeles, United States.

Elle Fanning is Angelina Jolie “inspirational”.

The actress of 21 years gets together with Angelina in the movie Maleficent: mistress of evil, has said that now that she’s older, she and her partner actress can talk about “anything”.

Elle explained: “I Am older, and the things that we can talk about now are different. I feel that I can ask him anything, and what I have done!

“See it is very inspiring. As a person she has a great strength in their convictions. Really defend what he feels is right, and protect him at all costs. Really what I have seen: its care and protection instincts. It is so beautiful”. And the feeling is definitely mutual, as Angelina (of 44 years) says that “you will always feel close” to Elle.

In a joint interview with People magazine, he said: “The first time I saw it I was 14 years old and ran up and gave me the biggest hug. Elle was the sweetest. Nothing about me bullied her. I will always be close to Elle. I know that it has a great strength”.

Elle also shares scenes with Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays a central role. “She is the best! Are two women iconic playing two iconic characters. I felt like a fan watching the interaction between them. The power they radiate these women, but also the fun that Angelina and Michelle are on the set was inspiring.”



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here