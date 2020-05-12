Elle Fanning dazzled with a princess dress at the premiere of Maleficent | PHOTOS | FASHION | ELLE FANNING | MALEFICENT Fashion

Actresses Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie they were on tour in Europe, for the premiere of the second part of Maleficent. It should be recalled that in its passage through Los Angeles and Tokyo, also dazzled with their looks, as these are managed to resemble a lot to characters that were represented. In this case, Elle, wore a dress of princess stories fairy.

The suit was the signature Armani Privé and was made up of silk fabrics and mesh in silver colour with sparkly touches. Also, the neckline was strapless and the sleeves were several square with transparency. To complement the look, took some earrings that are oval in silver and for the makeup you have opted for a natural style.

Look at the details of the dress worn Elle Fanning in the gallery, which is located at the beginning of the note.