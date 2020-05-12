Documentary produced by the Obama wins Oscar

“American Factory” surpassed “Honeyland”, “The Cave” (“cave”), “For “Sama” (“To” Sama”) and the brazilian “The Edge of Democracy” (“The edge of democracy”).

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of “American Factory”, they acknowledged the work of his colleagues nominated the Sunday. “You inspire us”, said Reichert.

Barack Obama congratulated the filmmakers via Twitter on Sunday “to tell a story as complex and moving portrait of the human consequences of a painful economic change. I am grateful to see two talented people and extremely good to take home the Oscar for the first premiere of Higher Ground”.

The film portrays the factory Fuyao, acquired by the industrial chinese Cao Dewang, which has about 2,200 employees american and 200 chinese workers. Gives a detailed look at the fit between both cultures. Tensions arise when the factory does not comply with the production targets in a beginning and culminates with a tough fight over the right to form a union.

Reichert pointed out that this is a factory of Ohio, but that could happen anywhere.

“People put on a uniform, it records your time of entry, is his family to have a better life. The workers are becoming more and more difficult these days. We believe that things will improve when the workers of the world unite,” he said.

The name of the company Higher Ground appears in the credits at the beginning of the tape, but Obama is not mentioned anywhere, nor is it the president’s the Donald Trump.