Do Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale starred in the last reunion of High School Musical?!

Wildcats, take a deep breath and try to process this: Golden Globes 2018 by little provide us with a very uncomfortable reunion Hight School Musical. But at least we can see how it would have been.
This Saturday, almost a week after the ceremony, Ashley Tisdale posted a picture that someone tweaked expertly to attach it to Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens (his ex-coestrella and ex-girlfriend) on the red carpet of the event.
“We had a great meeting (the photoshop it is too real),” wrote Tisdale.
But what is certain is that this session, or mini session, this could have happened in real life last Sunday.
Efron was the only one of the three that walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes, because he was host, and the photo retouched shown there. The ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Hudgens and Tisdale were not very far away.
The former of Efron was photographed with her boyfriend, Austin Butler on the feast of the Golden Globes of Warner Bros., held at the Oasis Courtyard in the Beverly Hilton. Your image in the montage is taken from a photo of her and her boyfriend at the party.
Efron and Hudgens met in 2005 on the set of High School Musical of Disney Channelwhere they sang to the couple made by Troy and Gabriella, and went out for four years before ending in 2010. She and Butler began dating a year later.
The image of Tisdale in the assembly is taken from a picture of her and her husband Christopher French on the feast of the Golden Globes of Amazon Studiothat was held in the Stardust Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton.
Her and Hudgens are good friends. Two years ago, they and other cast members met in person for a special anniversary No. 10 of High School Musical, where they presented a video message of Efron.
