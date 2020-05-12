Diego Boneta recreates dance Tom Cruise movie in TikTok (Video)

Digital Millennium

Diego Boneta he surprised his fans after making his debut in TikTok with a video in which he mimics to two successful actors Hollywood, Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey. Now, the actor returned to the favorite social network of the famous recreate the fun and sassy dance scene from the movie american Risky Business Deal.

Wearing a shirt pink and boxer shortsDiego Boneta appears dancing the song “Old Time on Rock and Roll” as you walk through your entire house. In addition, the actor also carries plastic gloves, socks and white, a microphone, a bottle of cleaner.

In the video, Diego Boneta it demonstrates his great ability to dance, in addition to imitate the perfection of the dance of Tom Cruise in Risky Business Dealtape that became very popular in the decade of the eighties. The actor Luis Miguel, the series he said that all this is the new challenge #riskybusinesschallenge, which has a charitable cause.

The challenge aims to raise funds for help the people most affected by the pandemic covid-19in addition to creating awareness of the great work of the health workers in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Also, Diego Boneta nominated their colleagues Eugenio Derbez, Ricky Martin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Milla Jovovich, Andrew Bachelor, Shay Mitchell, Juanpa Zurita and Sebastian Yatra to join the challenge to get more donations.

In a matter of minutes the video Boneta it became viral and already has, only on Instagram, more than one million 800 thousand views. “Kick to Luis Miguel”, “I Saw this video 30 times and I don’t regret it”, “Where to I buy that Esperancito”, were some of the comments left by his fans.

