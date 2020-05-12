Daughter of Salma Hayek is one of the girls richest in the world

The other rich kids of the list

The number one is occupied by the crown prince of Morocco, Moulay El Hassan, whose fortune today is estimated at one billion dollars. 16-year-old hopes to one day ascend to the throne of his country.

In the second place, ladies and gentlemen, appear Blue Ivy, as well as his brothers, the twins Sir and Rumi Carter. In this case, to their short ages (eight and three years, respectively) already have 500 million dollars split between the three, which will receive in the form of a trust in the event that their parents die.

The third position of the list is integrated by the sons of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Pax, Zahara De Los Atunes, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. His fortune in a whole is estimated at $ 250 million.

Then continue to the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, those who already have 40 million dollars in his bank account.

Other children who appear in the list are True Thomspon (daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompsonwith 10 million dollars; Phoebe Gates (daughter of Bill Gateswith 10 million dollars; Millie Bobby Brownalso with $ 10 million and Suri Cruise (eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes), whose fortune is valued at $ 5 million.