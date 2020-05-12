Dangerous Lies, of Netflix: why the whole world is seeing the last film of intrigue of the platform

Take a look at the top of the most-watched of Netflix is an interesting experience for any lover of the film and the series, because we can find titles that never we would think that they would succeed. Dangerous Liesone of the last movies of the platform americanis one of these cases.

And not what we say as a matter of taste, but because many of these productions have just received promotion, because it is not part of the public conversation or because they are so old that they have fallen of the radar of the pointer. Demonstrate that the critics are living in occasions on the backs of the preferences of the public. And vice-versa. Be aware of this difference, however, served occasionally and not only to find interesting trends of consumption, but also small gems to claim.

We also remember the words that not long ago we gave Elena Neira, expert in the habits of viewing and online platforms: Netflix wants to be the new television. Produces content on a piecework basis, because of a way a generalist (of almost any genre and format) to occupy the greatest number of hours possible that your users can pass in front of a screen.

But, what exactly is Dangerous Lies? What you have to like everything the world? In the first place, it is worth noting that we speak of a film attached to one of the favorite genres of Netflix, the thriller. And that is starring Camila Mendes, a young actress who many not going to sound anything but itself to users who view Riverdale, where he takes her, through the platform.

The marriage formed by Katie (Mendes) and Adam (Jessie T. Usher, of The Boys) going through a bad economic times, since she has lost the job that gave them a minimum income and he still has not found the opportunity to grow in your career. Everything changes when Katie finds a job as a caregiver for an older man with a lot of money, that dies when the two of them had established a relationship of friendship.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBcv8yxfb_E(/embed)

The algorithm to re-take the nail on the head

Coincidences happen in what seems like a stroke of luck for the two young men, although they must be careful and tell a bunch of lies without importance. As the deceased makes a substantial monetary gift before you die. As they have found $ 100,000 hidden in a bunker… and they choose to keep it. Decisions that involve them in a mystery surrounding the fortune, and mine, even the trust between them.

Without being a movie to the height of masters of the genre as Fincher, and in spite of non-stop to remind us in times of tv movies desktop weekend, it is true that Dangerous Liesdirected by Michael M. Scott, achieved the feat of maintaining the mystery until the end, with a turn more or less predictable. But perhaps the success of this production must be more to it that holds in common with other triumphs of the platform.

As we noted earlier, the intrigue and the role of Camila Mendes is part of what can encourage consumers of other titles from Netflix to help with this, but there are also coincidences of argument. The issue of economic instability and social inequality and that stroke of luck of consequences damn what we find, for example, in Outer Banksa series adolescent service streaming a few weeks ago that is still in the top of the most seen.

We can say that, beyond the quality of the film, the Big Data from Netflix has become to give a result.because that has combined different elements that work (the thrillerthe mystery, youth protagonism, certain concerns generational) to create something new that also makes it, without hardly spending on promotion. The mouth-to-mouth, the ways of communication of your target audience and the own system of recommendations of the platform have done the rest.

You may also be interested in: