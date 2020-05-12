Criticism, ‘The house of miniatures’: The checkmate of Anya Taylor-Joy to a puritan Amsterdam confessions full of

There is a moment in ‘House of miniatures’, the miniseries from the BBC that Netflix has premiered in Spain last February 13, in which the character of Anya Taylor-Joy recalls a childhood memory, the rich smells that came out of the kitchen when his mother made marzipan sweets and how your heart is desbocaba and accelerated heart rate. This trail fleeting that aims to Petronella Brandt is not only well defined changes, to the domain of their own destiny, which will take the protagonist of the series the marriage with Johannes, but also serves to describe what it feels as a viewer to see such a neat production.

Directed by spaniard Guillem Morales (‘The eyes of Julia’), with ‘house of miniatures’ travel to Amsterdam in the late SEVENTEENTH century and we entered a world of appearances, and straight ways, where the personal storms we are dealing with in silence and escaping the “shyness,” social is considered sin. Nella (Anya Taylor-Joy) leaves his village after his mother has surrendered her hand to a wealthy merchant in exchange for pay back the debts of the family. So, the girl comes to the big city to married life, meeting with a silence that flooded his new home, and a few secrets that separate you from your husband, as well as a sister-in-law dictatorial, Marin (Romola Garai).

When Johannes will give the gift of a doll house, Nella will begin to receive thumbnails that will help guide you to gather the pieces that are missing and every detail will lead to a shake-up in the silence established. This microworld becomes, at every step, in a living entity, a torment and an inducement to Nella, who warns him, leading him to delve into the mysteries of the Brandt and also, helps you to become the lady of the house and weather the storm. What goes unnoticed to the eye, that minimal expression, coupled with the mystery of who hides behind these thumbnails, and what your intentions are, it brings a rush of blood to characters embittered by their conflicts, which are listed in a time pity, puritan, and where everything is considered a heresy.

Over its three episodes, the miniseries knows how to move very well in a rarefied environment and the containment, inside of a style of life that has to maintain the type in society so they don’t go up to the beards. In this way, size also power relations, an aspect in which the female characters protagonists will have something to say.

Learn to push, learn to live in society

‘House of miniatures’ will of knowing how to move the pieces under pressure and know how to anticipate the movements of the opponent, something that, at its end, opens the doors to strategies that hide behind the actions that are taken in the board. So, the protagonist of ‘Multiple’ poses with the transition and live his character a checkmate the accusing finger. It does so with an interpretation that underpins the foundations of that house and of the series, causing the scenes that he shares with Garai pose in the majority of occasions, a rise in blood pressure.

Netflix does not make another thing that to give a blow on the table with the adaptation of this best-seller to deal with and try to position themselves with respect to other platforms of on demand content. You get a good result, since the three chapters of the miniseries end up knowing little. With an account of time, a component’s almost magic and a few twists of the script may start to have battle.