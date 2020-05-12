Confessions of Michelle Obama | The Economist

Michelle Obama worked hard for decades to be someone more than the wife of a dazzling political, and reflects that mission in his first book of memoirs, more focused on the ups and downs everyday of your life in the brilliance of its period as a world celebrity in the White House.

The former first lady launched the sale last Tuesday his book Becoming (My story), translated into 28 languages.

Converted into an icon of progressive, Michelle will promote their memories through a tour worthy of a rock star, with talks in stadiums in the united States and the United Kingdom from the hand of famous as the writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie or actresses Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Tens of thousands of people get tickets in Chicago where took place the first presentation, the cost of which ranges between 30 and 3,000 dollars. The conference was moderated by tv star Oprah Winfrey.

Trump, a misogynist

Extracts developed by some in the media have grabbed headlines by revealing a series of criticisms of the former first lady to president Donald Trump.

“Some nights I couldn’t sleep, angry for what has is happening,” admits the wife of Barack Obama in the last passages of the book.

“It has been distressing to see how the current president has led many americans to doubt themselves and to doubt others and make them fear for the other. Sometimes I wonder if at some point we’ll touch bottom”, she adds.

Michelle Obama defines to Trump as a “misogynist” and condemns him for having promoted, in 2011, the false rumor that the then president was not born in the united States, something that ruffled the most racist in the country.

“Donald Trump, with his insinuations, into gaudy and irresponsible, was putting at risk the safety of my family. And I’ll never forgive them for that,” judgment.

The rest of the memories pull away from the controversy, although there are reflections on his extraordinary role as the first wife, african-american of a president of the united States.

“Not for a second I thought the charge would be easy and glamorous. No one to apply the adjectives ‘first’ and ‘black’ might think”, explains Michelle.

“I was a woman, black and strong, something that certain people wanted to say ‘angry’. It was another cliché harmful, something that has been used since always for cornering the women who belong to the minorities”, he adds.

Being reduced to a stereotype racist irked Michelle, but tried not to fall into that “trap” and kept his head high, exemplifying the motto that popularizaría during the election campaign of 2016: “When they are reduced, we are raising”.

Couple therapy

Their analysis on the divisions of race and class, the machismo, or the public education give way to the second part of the book centered at the beginning of her life with Barack Obama, who fell in love with “a burst of desire, of gratitude, of satisfaction and astonishment.”

The former first lady, a brilliant lawyer, he confesses that Barack and she went to a couple therapy in order to overcome these frictions and the aftermath of a miscarriage, which led them finally to conceive through in vitro fertilization, their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Memories of Michelle promise to stir the political waters at a time in the beginning to sound possible democratic candidates for the elections of 2020, but it is still firm to the cry of his followers.

“I have no intention of introducing myself to any public office, ever,” says in his book.