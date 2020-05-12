Christina Aguilera | Xtina on Instagram imposes trend of beauty evolution beauty and radical transformation of makeup with the passing years | The X tour | Insta | USA | Looks | photo gallery | Fashion-and-beauty

When Christina Aguilera came into the music scene in 1998, she was only 15 years old.

And as any teenager of the 90s, Xtina combined with his extravagant make-up with their colorful outfits and had fun trying different hairstyles and textures in your hair.

The time passed and today, Christina Aguilera is 38 years old, of which he has spent the most in front of the cameras and the eyes of the world. This has allowed us to witness its many changes of look and evolution beauty through the seasons.

Christina Aguilera at the AMAS

Christina Aguilera stunned on the red carpet of the American Music Awards with a look that’s very risky compound-by-dress-style wrap-around com shoulder pads and hoods, signed by Jean-Paul Gaultier. The singer was chosen as the best dressed of the season.

The singer was presented on stage with his new theme music ‘Fall on me‘, which managed to become the best presentation of the awards.

The theme, originally composed by the duo us and interpreted by Andrea Bocelli, with her son, in 2017, it now takes a new dimension thanks to the incredible voice of the interpreter pop.

Theme ‘Fall on me’ of Andrea Bocelli

