Christina Aguilera was the best dressed at the American Music Awards

Each appearance of Christina Aguilera at the major events related to the music, their natural environment, leaves us talking about it for several days. There’s No denying it.

As is natural, his presence at the gala of the American Music Awards had no other result. The presentation that took the duo A Great Big World, to interpret the new version of ‘Fall on me’ left everyone speechless and with hand on heart.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA TALKED ABOUT HER NEW COLLABORATION WITH THE GUYS FROM A GREAT BIG WORLD

But it was not only on the stage, with his talent, that Christina Aguilera emphasized in the delivery of the Love. It also did, of course, on the red carpet of the event.

Very your style, the performer of hits like ‘Genie in a bottle’ and ‘Dirrty’ wore a particular dress of the French designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The suit, color pearl white, it was a long dress in which highlighted the figure of the singer with a matching belt.

In addition, wearing shoulders very exaggerated, with flaps that protruded, and a hood, which gave it an air of sophistication to the outfit. To complete, all the accessories, the shoes and their nails were also of the same color.

It definitely was a look designed for all eyes to focus on Christina Aguilera on his arrival at the important night, don’t you think?