Christina Aguilera returns to Mexico with ‘The X Tour’

Have passed 18 years since the winner of six Grammy awards, Christina Aguilera, will be presented in Mexico as part of a short tour. Now the pop star returns to land national with ‘The X Tour’ to close the year with a flourish.

Monterrey will be the first city that vibrates with the energy and excitement that characterize Christina Aguilera. The concert will take place this Tuesday, December 3 in the Auditorium CityBanamex. After Xtina, as is done call on their social networks, will be presented on 5 December at the Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara. Finally on Saturday 7 December at the Sports Palace in Mexico City.

‘The X-Tour’ includes hits such as “Dirty”, “Ain’t No Other Man”,“Genie in a Bottle”, “Fighter” and other fan favorites, as well as issues of their acclaimed studio album, 2018 “Liberation”. Christina Aguilera began this tour in Europe after a pause of your exclusive residence in Las Vegas, united States.

This is one of the returns most expected in Mexico due to the great fame he has acquired Christina Aguilera and his connection with the latino public. The singer received a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood and was the only artist under 30 years of age to be included in the list of Rolling Stone magazine of the 100 best singers of all time.

In 2011 he entered the world of television as a coach in the program nominated Emmy award for “The Voice”. In addition to being spokesperson for the global brand’s World Hunger Relief since 2009, has also been distinguished for his humanitarian work by helping to raise more than $ 150 million to the World Food Programme and other agencies towards the elimination of hunger in the world.

After the exclusive concert, which will be in Mexico, Christina Aguilera to continue ‘The X-Tour’ in Zappos Theater in Las Vegas.

