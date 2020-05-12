Christina Aguilera returned to the soundtrack of the movie ‘Mulan’

Christina Aguilera she jumped to fame with ‘Mulan‘(1998) to interpret its main theme, Reflection. Now return to the remake of real action of the history of the warrior china with an update of the song, and with versions in English and in Spanish ‘Loyal, Brave, True’.

Aguilera stated that the return to ‘Mulan‘is “wonderful“because it involves “re-engage in a movie so amazing that brims with power,” and believes that his new song “represents a balance very subtle between force and vulnerability“as announced in a press release Disney, producer of the movie.

Through its Twitterthe singer also ensured that the interpretation of the new theme as well as the update Reflection’ suppose “a beautiful continuation” of the legacy of a movie it considers that “it has been a” very “special” in his life.

The soundtrack the film it will be composed and directed by Harry Gregson–Williams, who is also the author, along with Jamie Hartman, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtreeof Loyal, Brave, True (The Best Warrior’, in Spanish).

The new version of ‘Mulan‘which will be released in march, is not animation, as it was the originalbut real action, a technique in which the actors put their body to interpret animated characters, following the trend of Disney the last few years of review, in this way some of their classic animated as ‘Aladdin‘or ‘The Lion King‘.

The director of the new version, Niki Expensivesaid recently, that ‘Mulan‘represents all women because “we are creatures dynamic”.

‘Mulan’ is one of the bets of Disney for this year, with $ 200 million invested in the production of the movie, in good part due to its attractive potential for the asian market. A plan that can be frustrated after the expansion of the coronavirus in China who is leaving empty rooms in the country and that time has led to the cancellation of the exhibition of the film in China, Japan and Korea South.