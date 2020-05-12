Christina Aguilera Dua Lipa: the looks of the famous on the American Music Awards



All styles and for all tastes: what they wore the famous in the delivery of the American Music Awards Credit: Agencies



Last night took place the delivery of the



American Music Awards





in Los Angeles, united States. Of course, many famous were present and paraded by the

red carpet



. From

Taylor Swift



with her green dress military and their bucaneras black; up to

Billie Eilish



with its particular look, no one wanted to miss this special event and smile at the flashes.

Selena Gomez



,

Heidi Klum, Cobie Smulder



and

Constance Wu



-the actress who starred with Jennifer Lopez, the successful film

Scammers of Wall Street



– are encouraged to wear short dresses and wore her legs to the photographers. The trend, however, were the long dresses of gala.



Selena Gomez opted for a gown apple green that accentuated her cleavage, with shoes making game Credit: Agencies





The look in gold of Cobie Smulders, canadian actress known for her role in the series How I met Your Mother Credit: Agencies





Heidi Klum showed off her legs with a short dress Credit: Agencies





Constance Wu, who starred with Jennifer Lopez in the new film Scammers of Wall Street, also said this at the ceremony Credit: Agencies





Jenna Dewan showed off her pregnancy on the red carpet. The actress and dancer is in the sweet expects with his partner, actor Steve Kazee Credit: Agencies





Camila Cabello chose a dress of beige with a tail of tull of the same color. The singer wore a long braid to go with your look Credit: Agencies





Taylor Swift, the big winner of the night , opted for a dress military green with lots of shine, which was accompanied with a bucaneras black Credit: Agencies





Billie Eilish did not pass unnoticed, and his look was one of the most talked Credit: Agencies





Regina King stole many glances thanks to her tight black dress and suggestive neckline Credit: Agencies





Dua Lipa chose to bet on the color: wore a gown fuchsia silk with a ribbon black, and the hair picked up Credit: Agencies





Katherine Langford, the actress who played Hannah Baker in the series of Netflix 13 Reasons Why, opted for a look more dramatic, passion red and with lots of texture Credit: Agencies





Christina Aguilera arrived with all its brightness to the red carpet. One of the few that bet on the white and the shoulder pads for the event Credit: Agencies





Shania Twain was in charge of closing the ceremony with the interpretation of their hits. The singer wore a set of silk with sleeves butterfly, and a black skirt that also had peaks of tull on their hips Credit: Agencies





Halsey sang along to Taylor Swift and was one of the surprises of the night. Her dress floral print shone before the flashes Credit: Agencies





The actress Jameela Jamil made her entrance on the red carpet and posed in front of the cameras Credit: Agencies





Tyra Banks in a suit Credit: Agencies





Paula Abdul also opted for a long dress Credit: Agencies

