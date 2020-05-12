Christina Aguilera Dua Lipa: the looks of the famous on the American Music Awards

By
Vimal Kumar
-
Christina Aguilera Dua Lipa: the looks of the famous on the American Music Awards – THE NATION


All styles and for all tastes: what they wore the famous in the delivery of the American Music Awards Credit: Agencies

Last night took place the delivery of the


American Music Awards

in Los Angeles, united States. Of course, many famous were present and paraded by the

red carpet

. From

Taylor Swift

with her green dress military and their bucaneras black; up to

Billie Eilish

with its particular look, no one wanted to miss this special event and smile at the flashes.

Selena Gomez

,

Heidi Klum, Cobie Smulder

and

Constance Wu

-the actress who starred with Jennifer Lopez, the successful film

Scammers of Wall Street

– are encouraged to wear short dresses and wore her legs to the photographers. The trend, however, were the long dresses of gala.


Selena Gomez opted for a gown apple green that accentuated her cleavage, with shoes making game Credit: Agencies


The look in gold of Cobie Smulders, canadian actress known for her role in the series How I met Your Mother Credit: Agencies


Heidi Klum showed off her legs with a short dress Credit: Agencies

Constance Wu, who starred with Jennifer Lopez in the new film Scammers of Wall Street, also said this at the ceremony Credit: Agencies


Jenna Dewan showed off her pregnancy on the red carpet. The actress and dancer is in the sweet expects with his partner, actor Steve Kazee Credit: Agencies


Camila Cabello chose a dress of beige with a tail of tull of the same color. The singer wore a long braid to go with your look Credit: Agencies

Taylor Swift, the big winner of the night , opted for a dress military green with lots of shine, which was accompanied with a bucaneras black Credit: Agencies


Billie Eilish did not pass unnoticed, and his look was one of the most talked Credit: Agencies

Regina King stole many glances thanks to her tight black dress and suggestive neckline Credit: Agencies


Dua Lipa chose to bet on the color: wore a gown fuchsia silk with a ribbon black, and the hair picked up Credit: Agencies

Katherine Langford, the actress who played Hannah Baker in the series of Netflix 13 Reasons Why, opted for a look more dramatic, passion red and with lots of texture Credit: Agencies

Christina Aguilera arrived with all its brightness to the red carpet. One of the few that bet on the white and the shoulder pads for the event Credit: Agencies

Shania Twain was in charge of closing the ceremony with the interpretation of their hits. The singer wore a set of silk with sleeves butterfly, and a black skirt that also had peaks of tull on their hips Credit: Agencies

Halsey sang along to Taylor Swift and was one of the surprises of the night. Her dress floral print shone before the flashes Credit: Agencies

The actress Jameela Jamil made her entrance on the red carpet and posed in front of the cameras Credit: Agencies

Tyra Banks in a suit Credit: Agencies

Paula Abdul also opted for a long dress Credit: Agencies

