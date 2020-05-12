Christina Aguilera dress of Mulan in a modern key, in the premiere of the new remake of Disney

The singer Christina Aguilera took place last Valentine’s day, a throwback to the music of luxury. After six years of silence, the artist announced her return to the music scene with the release of the single Fall on Me. That was a musical reference at the end of the nineties with hits such as Beautiful or Genie in the bottle also turns to the big screen, another of their favourite scenes, to be the voice of the soundtrack of the new remake of ‘Mulan’.

Christina Aguilera at the premiere on Monday of Mulan in the Dolby Theater of Hollywood

Disney debuts this month life action inspired by the classic cartoons and what makes the hand of the american artist, who has already advanced the main song with which it participates in the film, Loyal, Brave, True (in Spanish The Best Warrior). His role in the film has led him to tread the red carpet of the premiere of the new title from Disney and, for the occasion, has decided to pay homage with their stylizations to the warrior that gives name to the tape.

Has been on Monday night in Los Angeles. Accompanied by the cast of the film, with names such as the actress Crystal Liu in the role of Mulan or Ming Na Weng who gave voice to heroin china in the original movie, Aguilera has shone with own light in front of the cameras.

With a gown satin style kimono, with a body fuchsia with lace and a red skirt that sported a extensive split, the singer has worn the most modern and futuristic of the classic kimono Mulan. The touch is a breakthrough, beyond this contrast of colors that this spring will be a trend, it has led in the feet. A red latex boots up to the thighs that have been given a point grunge to the east and stylish piece.

The icing on the cake has been placed in the picked up, a bow high how the lucy the main character of the film as a cartoon, but, again, with the modern twist of a yarn fuchsia which ended in a black dye.







