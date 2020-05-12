Charli D’amelio joins the stars of ‘High School Musical’ in #DisneyFamilySingAlong

‘We’re all in this together’. This is the message of encouragement we have tried to convey some of the Disney stars in the special program that have been issued by the chain of american television abc.

#DisneyFamilySingAlong has been a karaoke night at home, reminiscing and singing the great successes of the Disney movies where the most awaited moment was, without a doubt,’the reunion’ of the original cast of ‘High School Musical’.

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Kaycee Stroh sang the hymn, ‘We are all in this together’ next to actors of the new spin-off that takes place in the East High: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

In addition, Gabriella, Chad, Martha, Sharpay and Ryan Evans they were accompanied by other stars of Disney as Raven or Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and Booboo Stewart, members of the cast of ‘The Descendants’.

TikTok it was the first that made it possible for this virtual meeting, as Ashley Tisdale removed the feelings of their fans more nostalgic by posting in his account of the famous choreography to which were joined some of his companions as Vanessa Hudgens, Kaycee Stroh (which she played Martha) or Bart Johnson, the actor who gave life to the father of Troy Bolton and coach of the Wild Cats.

For this reason, we could not miss the star of the platform, Charli D’ameliothe tiktoker with the most followers (over 39 million). Charli appeared accompanied by their parents and her sister Dixie.

Where was Zac Efron?

Everyone expected (and wanted) to see Zac Efron once more in the role that gave her fame, however, the actor has been limited to present to the rest of their peers.

Although it is no secret, many are still awestruck to know that the voice of Troy Bolton in the songs the first film is not that of Zac Efron, but the actor Drew Seeley.

Other memorable performances

#DisneyFamilySingAlong has left us with great performances of some of the divas such as Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato or Beyonce from their homes.

Christina Aguileraparticipates in the soundtrack of Mulan, has been surprised by choosing a song from The Lion King.

Ariana Grande have been put in the role of Meg and the muses from ‘Hercules’ to sing ‘I will Not say that it is love’ with a fun assembly.

Beyoncé has shown once more the stream of voice that have with ‘When you wish upon a star’.

Demi Lovato joined Michael Bublé in a beautiful version of ‘A dream is a wish you heart makes’