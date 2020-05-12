Cast of Victorious make virtual meeting for 10 years of the series, The Century of Torreon

The popular series Victorious, celebrates 10 years since its premiere on Nickelodeon, where he became one of the favorite by the public thanks to the comic of its protagonists, who decided to surprise their fans with a meeting via the Internet, in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the show.

Through social networks, Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Daniella Monet, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett, Eric Lange, and producer Dan Schneider shared with his followers some images of the meeting.

Immediately, the reactions did not wait, as millions of users expressed their excitement to see the new account to the stars of the program.

“I don’t believe this”, “OMG the memories!!”, “This makes me immensely happy”, were some of the comments received.

“10 years of Victorious. In fact, it is a little crazy to write that, because in many ways it seems like yesterday. I’ll never forget how I cried in our first reading in the table. I cried because I was so fucking happy! This program changed my life,” wrote Victoria Justice on the show of Nickelodeon, winner of two Kids Choice Awards.

“I just want to say how grateful I will always be by being in this program and for those years of my life. Could not have spent my teenage years with a better group of human beings, more fun, and talented (…) Even strange for me to wake up with pillows stained red dye,” joked Ariana Grande.

“We all grew up together in that program. We laughed as much as we work. We were a family 10 years ago and still are now. (…) Thanks to all the fans, old and new, to embrace our little show and continue to keep you alive so many years later,” said Elizabeth Gillies.

“The last time we were all together, the strange boys, strange to Victorious (…) Thanks to all who saw us and supported us in that time and now. Best fans of the game,” said Daniella Monet.

View this post on Instagram the last time we were all togethermiss you guys, i miss Victorious, nick on sunset, i miss laughing all the time, getting nervous before run throughs, our cute little dressing-rooms, spending way too long in hair and make-up, my crazy Trina shoes and tiny shorts w big shirts because my boobs were too big for a kids show, i even miss being freezing during crazy long night shoots, i miss the choreography because i was convinced i was a dancer (I’m not), i don’t totally miss recording songs because i can’t sing, but i miss hearing you guys sing ALL DAY. i miss the concerts we did together, especially that one in Florida and London, i actually think that’s all we did, i miss the trip to mall of America, and just all the the different places we traveled to together… aw and i miss trying to make Liz feel better about flying and taking elevators, i miss prank calling ea other from different hotel rooms… most of all, miss seeing you guys every day. cheers to our 10 year anniversary. what a show, what a cast love you guys. thank you to every single one of you who watched and supported us then and now. best fans in the game A publication shared by Daniella Monet (@daniellamonet) the 26 Mar 2020 at 7:15 am PDT

Victorious is one of the series of Nickelodeon’s most successful. Since its first broadcast in 2010, its leading figures became true references for the younger people who were disappointed after its cancellation in 2013.