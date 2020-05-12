Can return to Disney? Shakira surprised her fans with a video that moved the networks

In the midst of the acute health situation that has resulted in the expansion of the coronavirus, there are few artists that have added their voices to help in this arduous struggle, and of course, if there is a singer in the industry who knows very well how to collaborate, that is Shakira, who joins his voice to that of known colleagues of the different strata of the music, to give a hand help in the midst of the chaos that are producing the pandemic in the present day.

And is that the colombian singer not only works from his home in Spain, but also takes care of their two children, while you enjoy the confinement with Pique, her boyfriend. But as duty calls, a recent collaboration for Disney marked the difference within your process of isolation.

A few days ago, Disney hosted a virtual stage where various artists will be present to sing his own songs from his popular films, and so to raise funds to help those most affected by the disease. In this way, what did Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, and now the turn was for Shakira.

Through its account of Instagram, the interpreter Bare Feet told its more than 66 million followers of his account of Instagram how it was that he gave life to one of their favorite topics to the tape of Zootopia, in which he plays a Gazelle who is a pop singer.

Take a look at the performance of Try everything from Zootopia in #DisneyFamilySingalong, wrote also an entrepreneur at the foot of the recording. Also, the dancer of Arabic dance he added that the transmission was conducted through the signal of ABC Network and invited everyone to view the video in your biography. This news comes just on the time in which it was found out that other celebrities of the music, such as Ariana Grande joined Justin Bieber to do the same and give their fans a song inspired by their lives during the social isolation and a preventative.