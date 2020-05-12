Camila Mendes reveals first picture of Veronica with her “dangerous” sister Beautiful ‘Riverdale’

The fourth season of ‘Riverdale‘has come full of surprises, and one of the strongest is about to land.

And that is if you still don’t know, the unknown Beautiful Lodgeit will make its appearance in the next chapter.

A month ago that we discovered that the family Lodge is more extensive what we think, and that Mishel Prada he had signed to be the older sister Veronica, Beautiful.

Until now, the only thing we know is that she is “exactly like his daddy but more dangerous”, so be sure that your arrival will not leave anyone indifferent. What do you think of his resemblance with Camila?

