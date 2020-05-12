Camila Mendes dazzles in Manhattan

The protagonist of Riverdale arrived to the Late Show to Stephen Colbert.

Camila Mendes is excellent news for the followers of Riverdale, where the actress of 25 years plays Veronica Lodge, one of the favorite characters of the series.

According to Mendes, who was introduced on the Late Show to Stephen Colbert in Mnahattan, the cast is already in the process of finishing the recordings of the last episodes of the fourth season of the successful youth series, but in addition anticipate that we will be seeing intense moments and dramatic in Riverdale, the protagonist, did not fail to shine outside of the show, dazzling in a mini dress in velvet perfect to your figure.

For the occasion, Camila Mendes was faithful to the visual style of your character, wearing a close-fitting look dark with bright accents on flowers purple and daring neckline, complementing your outfit with sandals and handbag. By Diego Nabejas Image: Clasos

