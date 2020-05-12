Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have ended their relationship

The set of Riverdale it seems that it is full of dramas – not only the show of CW is full of surprises, but the relationships between the cast outside of the screen are also in danger almost as often as their counterparts in the series. E! News has reported that Camila Mendes and Charles Meltonthat interpret to Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, respectively, have ended their relationship. Sources close to the couple say that if it has been for months, and both are keeping things professional on the set.

“Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months. They are taking a break from their relationship,” a source told E! “Their relationship progressed really fast, and are now taking time to focus on their work and in themselves.”

Have been past few months since the two celebrated their first anniversary. The source note that both actors are busy for the moment, so they are putting them and their careers first. There are No hurt feelings or drama.

“Both have movie projects separate and have a lot on their plate,” the source added. “Nothing in particular happened, both were busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.”

Could be the stress of having a public relationship, or in general, the ups and downs that come when you are in love. Are not stressed, however, and the source of E! added that they are keeping things casual and continuing with their lives.

“Remain in contact and both understand that they need be cordial on the set and during the press tour of the show,” the source mentioned.” Have been filming together as you cut and things have been normal.”

This same source also touched the topic of the closeness that the cast has. With Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse in a relationship, things get interesting, to say the least. Fortunately, all of them will have a break soon, so there will be many opportunities for you to Camila Mendes and Charles Melton to take some time for themselves.

“They are all very close in the show and are very good friends,” said the source. “Not to be ignored between them so they will only have to stay cordial and try to focus on the filming. They are still shooting season 4 Riverdale, but will have vacation for the holidays for a few weeks.”

Original article: InStyle.com