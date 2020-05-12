Boyfriend jeans in the spring: how to combine them and what are the trends

The boyfriend jeans you may not have as much history as the cuffed jeans or the leg of an elephant, but since Katie Holmes sported several years ago a pair of skinny jeans, Tom Cruise, hence the term ‘boyfriend’ and his popularity, it’s about this straight-cut, whose low shot does no more than increase its popularity. And we are not surprised to nothing. since they are versatile, comfortable and can create a styling admirable in a matter of seconds.

If ever you’ve used, doesn’t convince you or you have any doubts, give yourself an opportunity to give the parts with the trends in boyfriend jeans that have marked the spring and will continue to be the obsession of the coming months.

What color are the boyfriend jeans in the spring?

Color trend in the spring-summer collection of Rag & Bone. © Victor VIRGILE

The shades that is postulated to conquer the boyfriend jeans the season will hover around the nuances of classical. Embrace a heavenly soft on the catwalk spring/summer 2020 of APC, a celestial classic with a washed effect in Raey, a medium blue in the collection of the american designer Brandon Maxwell, and play with the trend two-tone in the French firm Givenchy.

However, there is a mark that has not been able to decide on any of these color shades and that is why he has deployed in each of the colors protagonists of the spring in his designs. This has been the american Rag & Bone, who expressed his devotion to the pants boyfriend on the proposal of the Fashion Week of September, betting on shades heavenly soft, medium, classic and intense blue.

What material are the boyfriend jeans in the spring?

Boyfriend jeans in the collection of Raey.

Since the boyfriend jeans have been proposed to conquer the fashion industry, and in special collections spring/summer 2020, have not been able to resist materials such as denim or the denim to erect an aesthetic casual and relaxed. In this context it is not surprising that the designs of the brand Raey are constructed from cotton, without any addition of any other component.

On the contrary, the u.s. firm Brandon Maxwell has been tilted by constructions with spandex and polyester to convert this garment on one of the items most comfortable of the season in question.

What details are used the boyfriend jeans in the spring?

Details on the catwalk spring-summer 2020 Brandon Maxwell. © Victor VIRGILE

The boyfriend jeans most will be these months we have introduced three kinds of decorations or details. On one side are the breakssometimes smaller, other slightly more scandalous, as is the case with that stained the trousers that paraded down the runway of Brandon Maxwell. Although it has not been the only one who opted for this trendbecause the brand Raey, the French firm Givenchy and the street style have strengthened their long-awaited return.

On the other hand, we must the vivacity of the Italian house Iceberg for filing designs with spots in a color palette composed by colors such as pink, purple, green and yellow. Finally, both in the arena and in the area of the breaks, the trend of the desflecado continues to boom.

What physical will better the boyfriend jeans in the spring?

The model Mariacarla Boscono in the fashion Week of Milan. © Melodie Jeng

The boyfriend jeans be recognized for creating volume in the area of the hips and in that sense, it is not all that surprising that profile as the undisputed ally of the silhouette, inverted triangle (shoulders longer than the bottom). This court will help to make a more harmonious your figure and will make you look slender, but beware, if you are petite, you will want to combine it with a few stilettos or heel boots if you do not want it to have an effect desfavorecedor in the face.

How do you combine the boyfriend jeans in the spring?

Helena Bordon at the end of the parade of Chanel in the fashion Week of Paris. © Claudio Lavenia

Who don’t have a sweater, a shirt or a t-shirt tight to the body in his closet? So be prepared to conjugate it with a few boyfriend jeans, bow for your heel boots or sandals beloved, depending on the temperature, and adds a blazer or a trench to complement the look. Although if what you want is to add a hint of sophistication, opt for a jacket tweed white, as the styling that looks like Helena Bordon in the fashion Week of Paris.

One of the keys to wear on a casual occasion is wear it with a leather jacket and in a tone of denim light blue soft or classic. Incorporates a belt and a few mules on tip that will raise the outfit to the next level.

What are the mistakes that should be avoided when wearing boyfriend jeans in the spring?

The faux-paus you should not be committing in the spring. © Melodie Jeng

The mistakes that should be avoided when using boyfriend jeans in spring related to the assembly and combination of the parts. To be a season of half-time we tend to hesitate about whether to bring boots, sandals, jackets, or garments more lightweight, and surely close by to hide from the cold too at the top and neglecting the feet, or vice versa. So we need to pay attention to that imbalance in order not to commit a faux-paus unite clothing extremely summer with some that evoke the fall.