Benny White ft Juice WRLD – Graduation [2019] | Videoclip | Actualidad

High School Musical it is one of those sagas that conquered the younger audience that has always enjoyed with those stories that develop between the classrooms of the institute. Stories that show us a range of characters that define the profiles that are often found in this context: the popular, the athlete, the nerd, the rebel…

Well, that is the idea which has been picked up Benny White for the video Graduationa topic that shares Juice WRLD and that has been taken as a basis, the song of the same title Vitamin C 1999. So, it is likely that sounds from the first listen.

Benny Blanco is one of the essentials in the most successful productions of recent years. He has worked with a long list of artists in which we find names such as the Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lana del Rey or Camila Hairjust to name a few examples. In fact, he is in the team composition Miss of Shawn Mendes and Camila Hairone of the songs of this summer 2019.

Last year, he released his first album as an artist and now keeps on throwing new topics such as this Graduation.

And it has spared no resources for the video for which has gathered some of the faces of youth on the rise in Hollywood to montarles his own graduation.

Directed by Jake Schreierthe video begins with a conversation between Hailee Steinfeld and Justice Smith (the Get Down). And then we’re watching different high school students who we are sure will sound like.

There are actors such as Dove Cameron (The descendants), Ross Butler and Tommy Dorfman (Thirteen reasons); Peyton List (Jessie); Nat Wolff (Under the same star), Tony Revolori (Spider Man) or Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead).

There are also youtubers or influencers as Maddie Ziegler (the dancer Sia), Madison Beeer or David Dobrik. And models as Elsie Hewitt, Charlotte Lawrence or Bianca Finch.

Each of them has its own character and its own history and following in the tradition of this type of stories, we are telling what her future holds after graduation. You’re going to get some laughs, sure.