Chicago to Beatrice: “it Is one of the best performances of ‘Your face sounds’”

The jury of ‘Your face sounds’ it has been left dumbfounded with the actions of Beatriz Luengohave applauded both the interpretation of the voice of Sia as the modern dance executed as Maddie Ziegler. “One of the best imitations of Beatriz Luengo”points Carlos Latre in front of the magical action.