Barack and Michelle Obama will have her own podcast on Spotify

Photo: AP

Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed through his production company his recent association with Spotify to produce podcasts that are exclusive to the platform.

On Thursday, it was announced that the former president and the former first lady EU will develop and will lend their voices to podcasts selected under the association of Higher Ground.

Photo: EFE



The Obamas launched Higher Ground in 2018 with an initial partnership with Netflix for the creation of new and diverse voices in the entertainment industry.

Photo: EFE



In a statement, the former president said that the podcasts offer an opportunity to “fostering a productive dialogue, to make people smile and make people think”.

Michelle Obama says that he hopes that he can help people connect emotionally and open their hearts and their minds.

