Ashley Tisdale will not be in High School Musical 4

It has already been 10 years which was premiered High School Musical, and the fans who grew up with this movie, they expected to see the original cast in the fourth installment. But High School Musical 4 will have a new group of friends, among which it will not be Ashley Tisdale, the actress who embodied to Sharpey Evans in the franchise music.

She herself confirmed that it will not participate in the film in an interview with New You. The actress only has good words for the franchise that made him jump to fame. “It was a perfect movie for its time, and so pure that I didn’t know what to do after that,” says Tisdale.

“High School Musical we did not, we did High School Musical. And it was thanks to our friendship, so close that we were, and the magic that it had in all times”, ensures that you will always be Sharpay for those who grew up with this saga music. “Disney is a company of amazing, and I am sure that you will find the way to do it,” notes the actress, referring to her absence in the return of the franchise.

For the actress, the transition of this character that has grown to become by itself has not been easy. Ensures that in the film industry believe that you know them by the role that you have played, and that “they put you in a box, in which you labeled”.

“Sharpay was an amazing character, but at the end of the day it was the character, not me,” he says. “Everything I have received since then, from the tv series to the movies, it is something that I’ve really struggled“, indicates.

“I think this trip has made me so grateful for everything. If I’d have gotten the things ever made I don’t know if it would be the person I am now“says Tisdale. Participate in High School Musical has been “a blessing” and argues that all members of the cast “are still today, my friends.”

In fact, almost all of his protagonists they met earlier this year to celebrate the 10 anniversary of the premiere. It is hoped that the rest of the great stars such as Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu or Monique Coleman to make any appearance or cameo in the new installment

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 4, WITHOUT A RELEASE DATE

The casting to find new groups of friends of the institute East High is already in place. In fact, the auditions were the surprise visit of one of the protagonists, original, Corbin Bleu.

Still no date of release, the film will be directed by Jeffrey Hornaday and written by Peter Barsocchini, who wrote the script of the three previous deliveries, and Dan Berendsen, who is familiar with Disney world, since he participated in the script Hannah Montana, The wizards of Waverly Place or Camp Rock 2.

The hit tv show that had High School Musical and High School Musical 2 caused the last film of the trilogy, High School Musical 3, was premiered in theaters, raising more than 252 million dollars in all over the world.