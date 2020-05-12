Ashley Tisdale prepares for Coachella with the help of Vanessa Hudgens

BANG showbiz • Apr 13, 2017 – 06:58 AM

The presence of Lady Gaga headlining the popular music festival Coachella, is traditionally associated with artists with less tug commercial, has managed to attract a new audience to the appointment that each year brings together hundreds of celebrities in the californian desert, including the actress Ashley Tisdale.

To survive her first experience in the event, the former Disney star has decided to recruit the help of her good friend Vanessa Hudgens, another of the protagonists of the famous film ‘High School Musical’ and one of the queens indisputable of Coachella, which will turn on its lights this Friday.

“When I announced that this year was going to go, looked at me and said: ‘do you Know that there are many sand storms and you’ve just covered in dirt, true?’. I couldn’t believe it, but I think that is something that I have to live at least once in life. I’m at least going to try it, I think that will be interesting,” remarked Ashley with People magazine before heading to the festival.

The main reason that the artist is encouraged in the first place to buy tickets to the musical event was the prospect of watching live your beloved Beyoncé, who sadly had to cancel her participation due to her pregnancy.

“My friends like indie music more than me, that is the real reason that I had never before gone to Coachella, most of the times they don’t even know the groups who played. But this edition I wanted to go because he was going to act Beyoncé, of course,” explained the pretty blond, he decided to go ahead with their plans to attend the festival after hearing that the wife of Jay Z would be replaced by the interpreter of ‘Million Reasons’: “Although in the end Beyoncé is not going to be, Lady Gaga is also one of my favorite artists, so I don’t want to lose,” he explained.