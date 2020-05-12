Ashley Tisdale is launched into the world of business

In full boom of the alliances of the celebrities with the industry fashion (due to a long list of names that have taken out lines of makeup or clothes) was a sum which until now had remained on the sidelines, and is nothing more and nothing less than the actress Ashley Tisdale.

And he has done everything high. The actress has teamed up with BH Cosmetics and together they have brought to market a line of products that will complete our make-up bag: eye shadows, palette, blush ,and shiny lips. A collection that you will see the light in the spring of this year under the name of Illuminate By Ashley Tisdale, and so we have made it known in his own account of Instagram.

But that is not all. In case outside little, Ashley also wanted to try their luck in the fashion world, and he has preserved his personal stamp on a collection of t-shirts with funny phrases on tone light-hearted of the hand of the signature Signorelli.

What do you think of this new project in the professional life of Ashley? Do you think that will succeed? Leave us a comment.