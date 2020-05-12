Ashley Tisdale gets fashionable ‘strawberry bronde’, do you know what it is? | News

After seeing that Blake Lively had signed on to the ‘bronde’, the hair color of fashion for this summer, there is another celeb we discovered another tone that until now we did not know. Under the name of ‘strawberry bronde’, is a mix between light brown and a touch of pink (strawberry), an original combination that has inspired the actress and singer Ashley Tisdale, known for her role in the movies High School Musical. Has said ‘goodbye’ to her characteristic mane blonde to test with a colour of fantasy, that are so fashionable this season. This is not the first time that Ashley has dyed the hair of a striking colour, because a few months ago, we saw with wicks lavender. Do you like his new look?