Anya Taylor-Joy will return to work with the director of The Witch in the remake of Nosferatu

A couple of years ago premiered The Witch – 91%, tape that, for good or for bad, it was very commented. Many consider it to be one of the best horror movies in recent times, while others felt shortchanged by its rhythm and its lack of scares, which has created a myriad of comments about it. Regardless of personal opinion, the movie became very popular so it is no surprise that director Robert Eggers and his lead actress, Anya Taylor-Joy to begin to have more projects, but now we also know that this team will join again for another tape of horror: the remake of Nosferatu – 97%.

The Witch at least confirmed something, the real possibility of exploiting a branch within the horror they created more panic by asphyxiation emotional by the terrors of a constant, and the blood explicitly. If it works or not is another story, but the tape will not be soon forgotten. After such success, Anya Taylor-Joy starred in the desangelada Morgan – 40%, movie about the horrors of artificial intelligence that achieved better with Ex Machina – 93%, and the successful Fragmented – 75%, that also gave him a pass for the direct sequel to call Glass to be released in 2019. In addition, the actress has already confirmed his participation in The New Mutants, along with Maisie Williams and Alice Braga. For his part, the director Robert Eggers signed to be put in charge of The Knight and the already named remake vampire that, according to Variety, it will mean the reunion between the two. It is evident that Taylor-Joy it would be the female protagonist, although not yet to the main actor that is responsible for the risky task of giving life to this iconic character.

It is known that Eggers will write and direct the remake of Nosferatu. The stories of vampires seem to never go out of style, like the countless adaptations (free or faithful) of Dracula. In fact, the original tape of F. W. Murnau was the result of an adaptation that required major changes to avoid copyright issues, although it didn’t work very well in their time (thankfully the film was not lost entirely as was the plan). The story focuses on the Count Orlok begins to feel attracted to Ellen, the wife of a seller of real estate. You don’t have a release date or confirmation on the rest of the cast, but it is likely that the project will proceed now that it has been confirmed to the young actress.

