Anya Taylor Joy: the new heroine of the cinema of suspense Cinema

In his short career as an actress, Anya Taylor Joyof 20 years, as figure as the new diva of the cinema of suspense. Without wanting to typecast, the beautiful model has been the protagonist of the popular “The witch” and “Fragmented”, two thrillers praised by world critics.

But it is not the only genre that has developed. The argentina-british born in the united States was also included in “Barry”, the tape that tells the story of the young Barack Obama (and that can be seen on Netflix).

“I am a girl quite dark. I’ve done some very dark movies, but when I am choosing my projects, I don’t think much of it. If I like the character, there is nothing that I walk away from him,” says Anya in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

His first film of suspense was “Morgan” (2016), a tape of Luke Scott which was received warmly by the critics. However, the big jump was with “The witch”, with which the filmmaker Robert Eggers won the prize for Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival 2015.

In “The witch”, Anya interprets to Thomasin, the eldest daughter of a family in exile in New England, at the beginning of the SEVENTEENTH century. In the midst of the paranoia and religious fanaticism, comes a threat that puts in danger his own relatives, being accused of being a witch. She found the way to defend against the charges, face the sexism and puritanism itself, of the time.

Thanks to his role in “The witch”, M. Night Shyamalan the summoned to be “Fragmented”. After several failures, film director of indian origin was preparing his great return, and did not hesitate to hire Anya to interpret Casey Cooke, one of the three girls who are kidnapped by a man who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.

“Casey comes from a place of always being invisible and trying to call the least amount of attention to itself. So instead of screaming, she just prefers the silence. When you read the script and then act with the other girls, it was important for me not to show how victims of stereotypical. A lot of these movies portray women as weak, and none of these girls in ‘Fragmented’ is trying to get out of this terrible situation in a foolish way”, said about her experience at Harper’s Bazaar.

The role of Casey helped him to achieve a nomination in the BAFTA awards to emerging Artist, and although she didn’t win, the 2017 is painted very well for her. Right now is the promotion of “Thoroughbred”, which was screened at Sundance and where Anya plays a teenager who murdered his stepfather; and at some point this year will also debut “Marrowbone”, a horror film that was filmed in Spain. There is little that awaits Anya in the film.

