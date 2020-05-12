Anya Taylor-Joy talks about the delay of The New Mutants

The announcement of the delay of The new mutants (The New Mutants) has been one of the biggest surprises we’ve had in this first third of the year. That was shaping up to be a different movie (and which included in its cast two of the stars of youth’s most recognized time, Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williamswhat we had seen of the universe of the X-Men, suddenly was shrouded in controversy after the announcement of its new release date: February 14, 2019. Being 20th Century Fox and considering the failures they’ve had with their tapes of superheroes, the delay of The new mutants it was received with disbelief. After all, the progress that we saw last year was not so bad, or yes?

And although there is still no definitive answer to this mystery on the part of 20th Century Fox or director Josh Boone (Under the same star), Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Magik on the tape, stated that the delay is definitely “disappointing”. She commented:

“The only thing that I can say without getting in trouble, is to be postponed in this way is disappointing, in fact, is frustrating. We were all very excited for the premiere April 13 (2018) and I don’t mean just that it is disappointing for me, but because I am sure there are many fans also were excited to see it”.

In this same report of the site The Playlistthe actress took care of a lot of his words also give him the benefit of the doubt to the decisions that took the study with respect to the project. In this regard, Taylor-Joy explained:

“I think that there is a great responsibility in making sure that the film is done in the best way and give you something that excites and makes you happy all the fans. The delay (of the film) is not necessarily a bad thing because in the end, it is more important to make sure that everything is okay instead of worrying about complying with a date. So, I hope that the reshoots and the inclusion of a new character gives fans a product satisfying and amazing.”

It is worth mentioning that thanks to the comments of Anya Taylor-Joyfinally we have a confirmation of the rumors pointed to the inclusion of a new character on the tape. And although we still don’t know exactly who it is, some fans have pointed out that what is more likely is that the Warlock, an extraterrestrial who in the comics is known for its unique humor within the group.

So soon, we can only expect more news about this interesting project that may result in one of the best stories that could have happened to the X-Men franchise… or something similar to what happened with The fantastic 4 a few years ago.