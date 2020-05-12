Anya Taylor-Joy talks about the delay of ‘The new mutants’ and makes us fear the worst

At the time Fox launched the first trailer of ‘The new mutants’, the film directed by Josh Boone came directly to first place on my list of movies superheroes more expected. The proposal of the director of ‘Under the same star’, which deals with the universe mutant X-Men in key of terrorhad too much good looking that won’t stop torciéndose in some way.

Said and done. About three months later, the company announced a delay of almost a year, in addition to sit as a bucket of cold water, fed our fears, sowing doubts about the correct operation of the feature film and the possibility that the study had extended their claws after meeting with a product too risky to try to own the box office.

One way or another, everything pointed to that it was taking reshoots; something that the actress Anya Taylor-Joy —’The Witch’—, has confirmed in an interview for The Playlist. Attentive, because the interpreter doesn’t seem too happy with the change of dates.

“Well, the only thing that I can say without getting in trouble, is that the one that has been delayed is disappointing. Frustrating actually, because we were all very excited about its premiere on the 13th of April; and I do not mean that you have been only disappointing to me, because I’m sure that there are many other fans who were eager to see it. I think there’s a big responsibility to make sure that the movie is made correctly and that we deliver the fans something that they may rejoice, and that I excited about. So, I don’t think that the delay is a bad thing because it is much more important to make sure that we do well to run to get to a date. With luck, all these reshoots and the addition of the new character will give the fans an experience completely satisfying and a wonderful product.”

As a general rule, the reshoots usually do not bring good omens for a feature film; especially when they occupy so much time. Although the most worrying thing is the comment on the Taylor-Joy notes that have been added to a new character the film, something which gives to understand that the script with which they began to roll it might not be the most appropriate. We will cross our fingers and keep the confidence, but it is impossible not to start to doubt ‘The new mutants’. I hope to swallow my words.