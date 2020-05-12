Anya Taylor-Joy negotiates to star in a “remake” of “Nosferatu” | Culture and entertainment | Edition America

The actress of Latin origin, Anya Taylor-Joy negotiates to star in a new version of the classic horror film “Nosferatu”, as reported today the specialized Variety.

Directed by F. W. Murnau, “Nosferatu” (1922) is a film key within the cinema German expressionism and its plot focuses on the figure of a terrifying vampire.

If Taylor-Joy came finally to an agreement to join this project, will meet in the “remake” of “Nosferatu” with filmmaker Robert Eggers, with whom he made his debut on the big screen thanks to the successful horror film “The Witch” (2015).

With Spanish blood and English by his mother and scottish and argentina by his father, Taylor-Joy is one of the revelations in Hollywood in recent years thank to his roles in “The Witch” and “Split” (2016), the last work of M. Night Syamalan.

In the future, the actress will be part of the cast of “Glass”, a film very unique in that it will work as a sequel to “Split” but also of “Unbreakable” (2000), another of the tapes of Shyamalan.

Taylor-Joy will be accompanied in this film by the performers Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy.

In addition, the actress is rolling now, “New Mutants”, a feature film derived from the saga “X-Men” and that tells the story of a group of mutant teens.

Taylor-Joy will give life in this film Magik, a young woman with powers of sorcery and warp; while the actress Maisie Williams, known for his participation in “Game of Thrones”, will embody to Wolfsbane, a girl who tries to combine his religious beliefs with his ability to become a wolf.