Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Multiple’): “I underestimated a lot by being a young woman”

Anya Taylor-Joy can become a starif it does well. 20 years ago, has already starred in one of the best horror films of recent years, ‘The witch’, and has worked with one of the directors most famous of the genre, M. Night Shyamalan.

But is talking with her when one realizes that this young actress of descent argentina (he speaks a perfect Spanish accent of Ricardo Darin, although he preferred to do the interview in English because I was very tired) you have the tables, the attitude and the capacity to forge a very good career. Does your role model? Tilda Swintonbut he confesses that he has mentioned many times that he is afraid that the ‘actress’ Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’ think that is a bully.

With ‘Multiple’ and after his role in ‘Morgan’, the young man builds up several roles in which her girlish appearance harmless is put into question. Casey is an intelligent young man able to manipulate to her dangerous captor (intepretado by James McAvoy) and with a past that is very complex. “It’s fun to play with my look of innocent girl”admits in the interview.

Dancer and the worker

M. Night Shyamalan came to her after seeing the wonderful film of Robert Eggers ‘The witch’, and that’s something of what Anya Taylor-Joy is happy. “I had to audition like everyone else. (…) I’m not very good to give me things, I need to ganármelas“, he confesses. Yes, Shyamalan saw the horror movie already entered in the filming of ‘Multiple’, and came one day excited to tell the actress her impressions.

What now? Taylor-Joy just premiered at Sundance ‘Thoroughbred’, the last film of the late Anton Yelchin and has participated in a Spanish film still by brand new, ‘Marrowbone’ Sergio G. Sánchez, writer of ‘The orphanage’ and ‘The impossible’. But there is something that we would love to do in the future: mixing his two passions, film and dance. And we want to be there to see it.