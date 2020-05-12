Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams is joined to the saga ‘X-Men’

LOS ANGELES.

The interpreter of Latin origin Anya Taylor-Joy (“Split”, 2016) and the british actress Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) will star ‘New Mutants’a film derived from the central plot of the saga ‘X-Men’, reported today the specializing The Hollywood Reporter.

This spin-off will have the direction of Josh Boone (“The Fault in Our Stars”, 2014) and will begin to shoot the film in July because its premiere is scheduled for April 13, 2018.

‘New Mutants’ it is a comic series created in the 80’s that expanded the universe of “X-Men” and focused on the adventures of a group of mutant teens.

For the moment it is known that Taylor-Joy be construed to Magika young woman with powers of sorcery and teleportation; while Williams will give life to Wolfsbanea girl who tries to combine his religious beliefs with his ability to become a wolf.

With Spanish blood and English by his mother and scottish and argentina by his father, Taylor-Joy is one of the revelations in Hollywood in recent years thanks to their celebrated roles in “The Witch” (2015) and “Split” (2016).

For its part, Williams has reached global fame by his celebrated role of Arya Stark in the series of epic fantasy “Game of Thrones”.

fbp

