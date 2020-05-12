And the worst dressed of the week is… Christina Aguilera at the AMAs 2019

Welcome once more to his favorite section “The worst dressed of the week” on this occasion we dress gala international to bring you to one of the worst dressed of the red carpet of the awards American Music Awards, to celebrate the music and the pop culture of United States. This event left us very clear that the style is not synonymous with eccentricityas the singer Christina Aguilera we left a bad taste in the mouth.

Also read: these are the trends of fashion least favorite of Victoria Beckham

For the event red carpet, Christina Aguilera attended with an outfit that is very extravagant, which consisted of a look risky (and failed) composed by a dress-style wrap with shoulder pads and hood, signed by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Also read: Throw tennis of Star Wars

The look they combined several trends that, together, I wore nothing well. This ouffit possessed long sleeves, shoulders rectangular and everything was embroidered with sequins and pearls that made her outfit complete disasterbecause , in the first, the disproportion did that Xtina look wider, and therefore your silhouette does not look impressive.

Also read: Criticize Scarlett Johansson look cellulite

In addition, the neglect of the details he talked much of his looksince the dress in the lower part of lucia dirty and, in addition, bastantente creased and heavy – in Addition, combined with a boots with platform in white tonethat confirmed that the trend of the eightyif it is not done correctly, results in an outfit that is gruesome.

What do you think?