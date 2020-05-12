All of the nominees for the Brit Awards 2020

One of the awards most important of the music has already made its first advances. The Brit Awards will be held on February 18 in London and already revealed all categories and nominees. We tell you everything you need to know.
The ceremony will take place at the famous O2 Arenanot yet been confirmed artists who will perform the live performances. However, we already have the list of the nominees. What is your favorite is here? See below:
Male Artist:
Harry Styles
Lewis Calpaldi
Stormzy
Michael Kiwanuka
Santan Dave
Female Artist:
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Freya Ridings
Mabel
FKA Twigs
Group of the year:
Bastille
Coldplay
Foals
D-Blok Europe
Bring me the Horizon
New Artist:
Dave
Aitch
Lewis Calpaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Male Artist International:
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler the Creator
Female Artist International:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Hair
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Cancióin of the year:
AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’
Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man – ‘Giant’
Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like The Heart’
Sam Smith & Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’
Tom Walker – ‘Just You and I’
Album of the year:
Dave – ‘Psychodrama’
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’
Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’
Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’