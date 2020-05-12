All of the nominees for the Brit Awards 2020

One of the awards most important of the music has already made its first advances. The Brit Awards will be held on February 18 in London and already revealed all categories and nominees. We tell you everything you need to know.

The ceremony will take place at the famous O2 Arenanot yet been confirmed artists who will perform the live performances. However, we already have the list of the nominees. What is your favorite is here? See below:

Male Artist:

Harry Styles

Lewis Calpaldi

Stormzy

Michael Kiwanuka

Santan Dave

Female Artist:

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Freya Ridings

Mabel

FKA Twigs

Group of the year:

Bastille

Coldplay

Foals

D-Blok Europe

Bring me the Horizon

New Artist:

Dave

Aitch

Lewis Calpaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

Male Artist International:

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler the Creator

Female Artist International:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Hair

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Cancióin of the year:

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’

Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man – ‘Giant’

Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like The Heart’

Sam Smith & Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’

Tom Walker – ‘Just You and I’

Album of the year:

Dave – ‘Psychodrama’

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’

Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’