All of a teenager! The daughter of Katie Holmes strolled through New York with his birthday gift

11 June, 2019 21:21

A few months of a birthday, Suri Cruise was seen walking beside her mother, Katie Holmes, the streets of New York and no one can believe how big it is.

Katie Holmes, who rose to fame thanks to her role as Joey Potter on the series for teenagers Dawson”s Creek, maintains a relationship with his 13 year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, with whom she can be seen walking quite often through the streets of New York.

On Monday, the two were walking through the Big Apple whilst the girl, recently turned into a teenager and acting exactly like one, I looked at his cell phone at the same time that he walked to the side of the actress. To the two he felt very relaxed, typical of a small walk of a mother and daughter.

It is believed that the smartphone was a gift that got Suri for his 13 years old in April. However, this was not the only present you received as Katie Holmes took her on a little trip to France with two friends to celebrate the big date.

To the happy group was spotted enjoying a dinner in the restaurant Les Ombres’, taking mojitos without alcohol and doing a session of selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Katie Holmesdespite the extravagant gift, already made clear that his goal as a mother is to raise her daughter in the most correct way possible without turning it into a “daughter malcriada celebrity ”. Talking about the education of Suri Cruise, the actress of Batman Begins explained looking to do things that put into perspective what is important in life.

“We help homeless people. We perform small acts of kindness. It is a thing of every day. I don’t give too many gifts. Don’t I infuse my daughter with many things. We are trying to educate good human beings and some days we do better than others”, he explained Katie Holmes.

And then he continued: “we focus on what you passionate about and how you feel when you achieve your goals. We listen to her and her opinions. Attempt to reward you for your hard work”.

Suri Cruise is the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, who met in 2005 and married in 2006, seven months after starting out. After the divorce in 2012, the mother obtained custody and father had permission to visit her. However, the actor of Mission Impossible was not seen in many occasions together with her daughter.

Source: Daily Mail