Abraham Mateo and you are the same person | photo gallery | News

Abraham Mateo no longer the small, innocent child who appeared in a television program to fall in love with the public andalusian with his shy voice. The gaditano it has become a teenager, with defined muscles and a beard that produces songs of Latin rhythms. What a change!

Well, not you going to believe, but Abraham Matthew and you have something in common, and it is not only the passion for the music. The artist can’t hide “I fan” that you also have and share it on Instagram all the selfies with the most well known artists of the musical landscape.

Yes, yes… admit it. That is exactly what you would do, isn’t it? Enrique Iglesias, Camila Hair and Jennifer Lopez are some of the most well known faces that are contained in the profile of Abraham on Instagram.