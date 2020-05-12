‘A rainy day in New York’, the latest film by Woody Allen

Next Friday October 11, premiering in the cinemas of spain for the last tape of the director Woody Allen, ‘A rainy day in New York’. A new tale romantic with various dyes pessimists will focus on a love

youth from the look more conservative than Allen.





Allen returns to create a plot, romantic

The film places us in New York, where two

university they come to visit and the rain begins to stick on them. From here, thousand and one adventures passed between Timothée Chalamet, and Elle Fanning. Allen returns to us to show a simple storyline that will end up creating a complex outcome.







