A chat with Anya Taylor-Joy argentina’s triumphs in Hollywood

His argentine roots are discovered immediately, as soon as they cross some words with her. However Anya Taylor-Joy don’t live in our country but in the united States, where triumphs on the big screen.
After being applauded for embodying the main character of the terrifying The Witchthe blond actress has not stopped filming. First it was the turn of Morgan, a sci-fi film produced by none other than Ridley Scott and directed by his son Luke Scott. And now comes the turn to see her Fragmentedthe new film M. Night Shyamalan -the director of Sixth Sense, The Village and Signalsamong other films-which this week hits theaters.
The plot of Fragmented it is enthralling: due to a childhood trauma early, Kevin (James McAvoy) suffers from a dissociative identity disorder (DID), more commonly known as multiple personality disorder. Inside of him live together 23 different identities. Among them are the personalities of Barry, an aspiring fashion designer; Dennis, an obsessive-compulsive disorder who have always underestimated; Hedwig, a naughty child of nine years of age; and Patriciaa woman of great authority who is acting suspiciously friendly.
To cope with their schizophrenia, Kevin get the help of the doctor Fletcher (Betty Buckley), a psychiatrist who has devoted his life to the defense of people with DID.
The problem arises when some of the figures most problems within Kevin concoct a plan with a purpose mysterious and nefarious. It is then when Dennis kidnaps three teenage girls. And soon the inmates, led by Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), are found in an underground bunker, and with their lives depending on this captor with personalities changing.
On the occasion of the argentina edition of Comic-con, Taylor-Joy he was visiting our country, opportunity in which Teleshow talked to her about this highly anticipated thriller.