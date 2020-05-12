A chat with Anya Taylor-Joy argentina’s triumphs in Hollywood

After being applauded for embodying the main character of the terrifying The Witchthe blond actress has not stopped filming. First it was the turn of Morgan, a sci-fi film produced by none other than Ridley Scott and directed by his son Luke Scott. And now comes the turn to see her Fragmentedthe new film M. Night Shyamalan -the director of Sixth Sense, The Village and Signalsamong other films-which this week hits theaters.